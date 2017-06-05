Survey: Hoosiers want cold beer sales expanded

The sale of cold beer by all licensed Indiana retailers led a list of alcohol sales changes that Hoosiers would like to see the Indiana General Assembly pursue, according to the results of a survey released Monday by a group whose members include convenience stores. In the phone survey conducted May 8-11, 71 percent of Hoosiers polled were in favor of cold beer sales in all licensed establishments; 26 percent were opposed.

