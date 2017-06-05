Study helps analyze long-term impact of childhood heartache
Nearly 20 years ago, the Adverse Childhood Experiences Study changed how we understand trauma's effect on children. It analyzed the cumulative and long-term impact of abuse and trauma suffered during childhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Mon
|Undertacker
|46
|Thelma Marshall Home for Children (Gary, IN) (Jan '16)
|Mon
|john gilbert
|8
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|May 26
|Hoosier Daddy
|14
|Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr...
|May 23
|Yep
|1
|price of milk going up in indiana
|May 22
|tercnmy
|1
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|May 22
|KTRYYU
|1
|by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent...
|May 22
|ZOZOPOPOO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC