State in a death penalty corner

Yesterday Read more: The Tribune

Indiana officials probably don't want to have a big debate about the death penalty, but they more or less have to. The issue has been hijacked by capital punishment opponents, who have pushed the state into a corner by challenging the lethal cocktail used to carry out state-sanctioned executions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

