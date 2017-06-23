Sheriffa s officer indicted on rape c...

Sheriffa s officer indicted on rape charges turns himself in

A 34-year-old Lake County sheriff's officer has turned himself in to authorities after being indicted in the rape of a female co-worker. The Times reports that Nicholas Medarno arrived Friday at the Lake County Jail and was released after posting bond.

