Shelby Co. woman to plead guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion charges

Federal prosecutors say a central Indiana woman has agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion for allegedly stealing more than $1.8 million from a medical equipment company where she worked as a bookkeeper. They say 43-year-old Julie Ann Ashman of Fairland cut checks of $3,000 to $5,000 to herself up to 15 times per month over more than 4A1 2 years.

