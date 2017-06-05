Sgt. accused of sexual misconduct with inmate
Heather Sinnett, 27, was an Army sergeant assigned to Atterbury at the time Bradley Gulledge, an offender, was housed at Atterbury/Edinburgh Correctional Facility. According to a probably cause affidavit written by Indiana Department of Corrections lead investigator Fernell Keith McDonald, Sinnett and Gulledge had sex in October 2016, resulting in Sinnett becoming pregnant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Mon
|Undertacker
|46
|Thelma Marshall Home for Children (Gary, IN) (Jan '16)
|Mon
|john gilbert
|8
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|May 26
|Hoosier Daddy
|14
|Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr...
|May 23
|Yep
|1
|price of milk going up in indiana
|May 22
|tercnmy
|1
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|May 22
|KTRYYU
|1
|by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent...
|May 22
|ZOZOPOPOO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC