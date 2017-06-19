Senate's work hits home for Hoosiers beyond HIP
A bipartisan approach might have allowed Congress to adjust Obamacare's shortcomings without disrupting the nation's health care system and putting states like Indiana in an untenable position.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha...
|Fri
|Islam is a CULT
|6
|welfare food stamp medicaid cuts??????????????
|Jun 22
|okju
|1
|Hudson found guilty of battering ISU police off...
|Jun 21
|DQ 5 buck lunch
|4
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|Jun 20
|LESTERRRTYYY
|6
|Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce...
|Jun 17
|FILO
|4
|Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ...
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
|Pence to host Indianapolis fundraiser on Friday
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC