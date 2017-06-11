Sen. Donnelly honors Delphi girls at Congressional Baseball Game
Sen. Joe Donnelly tweeted a video of support for Delphi at Thursday's Congressional Baseball Game. Donnelly is wearing a Delphi softball jersey in memory of Abby Williams and Libby German.
