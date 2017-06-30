Report: New Albany-Floyd Co. superintendent poised to take Indianapolis job
According to a report in the News and Tribune , a news-gathering partner of WAVE 3 News, Bruce Hibbard is on the verge of being hired for the same role by the Franklin Township Community School Corp. in Indiana's capital city. WAVE 3 News has confirmed that the Franklin Township website posted a proposed contract with Hibbard Friday morning, which shows he would receive a base salary of $180,000.
