Purdue, DNR to host workshops on invasive forest pests

Purdue, DNR to host workshops on invasive forest pests

3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

Purdue University is teaming with the state Department of Natural Resources to spread the word about invasive insects that pose a threat to Indiana's forests. Purdue entomology professor Cliff Sadof and DNR urban forester Carrie Tauscher will lead three workshops next month in southern Indiana on invasive, three-killing insects.

