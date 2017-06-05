Police: 3 bodies found at rural Indiana home; man sought
Police say the bodies of three people have been found in a southern Indiana home and they're seeking a man who is a person of interest in the investigation. State police say the Washington County sheriff's department performed a welfare check Sunday afternoon at a home after getting a phone call from a concerned person.
