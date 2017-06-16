Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in I...

Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as punishment

There are 1 comment on the The Republic story from 5 hrs ago, titled Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as punishment. In it, The Republic reports that:

Police say two people in central Indiana starved a 5-year-old boy as punishment and kept him in a room with an alarm on the door for extended periods of time. Tipton police on Thursday arrested 30-year-old AshLeigh Peach and 28-year-old Johnathan Parsley on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
nnono

Fortville, IN

#1 3 hrs ago
so starve them into malnutrition and then make them work on a road crew to help pay hospital expenses for the little boy. work them til they drop. worthless idiots.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce... 3 hr nnono 1
News Pence to host Indianapolis fundraiser on Friday 3 hr nnono 1
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Wed Flowers 48
cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind... Wed nnono 2
by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent... Wed nnono 2
Thelma Marshall Home for Children (Gary, IN) (Jan '16) Jun 5 john gilbert 8
News Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s... May 26 Hillary 12
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,333 • Total comments across all topics: 281,800,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC