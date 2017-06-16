There are on the The Republic story from 5 hrs ago, titled Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as punishment. In it, The Republic reports that:

Police say two people in central Indiana starved a 5-year-old boy as punishment and kept him in a room with an alarm on the door for extended periods of time. Tipton police on Thursday arrested 30-year-old AshLeigh Peach and 28-year-old Johnathan Parsley on charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury.

