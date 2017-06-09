Photo Release--Huntington Ingalls Ind...

Photo Release--Huntington Ingalls Industries Launches Virginia-Class Submarine Indiana

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

Huntington Ingalls Industries announced today that the Virginia -class submarine Indiana was recently launched into the James River at the company's Newport News Shipbuilding division. The boat was moved to the shipyard's submarine pier for final outfitting, testing and crew certification.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Jun 5 Undertacker 46
Thelma Marshall Home for Children (Gary, IN) (Jan '16) Jun 5 john gilbert 8
News Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s... May 26 Hoosier Daddy 14
News Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr... May 23 Yep 1
price of milk going up in indiana May 22 tercnmy 1
cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind... May 22 KTRYYU 1
by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent... May 22 ZOZOPOPOO 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,012 • Total comments across all topics: 281,659,059

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC