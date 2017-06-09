Photo Release--Huntington Ingalls Industries Launches Virginia-Class Submarine Indiana
Huntington Ingalls Industries announced today that the Virginia -class submarine Indiana was recently launched into the James River at the company's Newport News Shipbuilding division. The boat was moved to the shipyard's submarine pier for final outfitting, testing and crew certification.
