Photo contest to spotlight Indiana agriculture
The Indiana State Department of Agriculture is now accepting submissions for the 10th annual Indiana Agriculture photo contest, which was created to showcase the hard work and contributions made by Hoosier farmers. The contest is open to the general public, and winning photographs will be featured during a ceremony at the 2017 Indiana State Fair.
