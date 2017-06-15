Pence to host Indianapolis fundraiser on Friday
Vice President Mike Pence will be back home again in Indiana this week, holding a fundraiser for a political action committee he oversees. An invitation for the reception obtained by The Associated Press indicates the event will be held at 5 p.m. Friday at the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Indianapolis.
Read more at Daily Journal.
