Pence sibling courted for Republican ...

Pence sibling courted for Republican congressional run

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

One of Mike Pence 's older brothers is being courted as a possible Republican candidate for the same eastern Indiana congressional seat that the vice president and former governor of the state represented for 12 years. Greg Pence , who once ran the family's now-bankrupt chain of Tobacco Road convenience stores, says he has been courted to run for the district, which covers a broad swath of central and southeastern Indiana, including Muncie and Columbus, The Indianapolis Star reports .

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Jun 5 Undertacker 46
Thelma Marshall Home for Children (Gary, IN) (Jan '16) Jun 5 john gilbert 8
News Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s... May 26 Hoosier Daddy 14
News Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr... May 23 Yep 1
price of milk going up in indiana May 22 tercnmy 1
cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind... May 22 KTRYYU 1
by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent... May 22 ZOZOPOPOO 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,408 • Total comments across all topics: 281,630,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC