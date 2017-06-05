Pence sibling courted for Republican congressional run

One of Mike Pence 's older brothers is being courted as a possible Republican candidate for the same eastern Indiana congressional seat that the vice president and former governor of the state represented for 12 years. Greg Pence , who once ran the family's now-bankrupt chain of Tobacco Road convenience stores, says he has been courted to run for the district, which covers a broad swath of central and southeastern Indiana, including Muncie and Columbus, The Indianapolis Star reports .

