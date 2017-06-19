Pence gets puppy for Father's Day whi...

Pence gets puppy for Father's Day while in Indy

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: TheIndyChannel

Flood Warning issued June 18 at 10:43AM EDT expiring June 21 at 7:00PM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo Flood Warning issued June 18 at 10:43AM EDT expiring June 20 at 4:24PM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren Flood Warning issued June 18 at 10:43AM EDT expiring June 21 at 3:00PM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren Flood Warning issued June 18 at 10:43AM EDT expiring June 20 at 2:00AM EDT in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington INDIANAPOLIS -- It wasn't all work and no play for the Vice President this weekend, the Pence family left Indiana with two new family members: A puppy and a kitten.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind... 16 hr nnono 5
News Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce... Jun 17 FILO 4
News Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ... Jun 16 nnono 1
News Pence to host Indianapolis fundraiser on Friday Jun 16 nnono 1
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Jun 14 Flowers 48
by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent... Jun 14 nnono 2
Thelma Marshall Home for Children (Gary, IN) (Jan '16) Jun 5 john gilbert 8
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,223 • Total comments across all topics: 281,882,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC