Parasailing crash victim enters rehab hospital in Indiana
The father of a northeastern Indiana teenager recovering from a Florida parasailing crash says she's reached another milestone. Eric Good of Roanoke said Tuesday that his 17-year-old daughter, Sidney, was released from Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and transferred to a rehabilitation hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Jun 5
|Undertacker
|46
|Thelma Marshall Home for Children (Gary, IN) (Jan '16)
|Jun 5
|john gilbert
|8
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|May 26
|Hoosier Daddy
|14
|Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr...
|May 23
|Yep
|1
|price of milk going up in indiana
|May 22
|tercnmy
|1
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|May 22
|KTRYYU
|1
|by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent...
|May 22
|ZOZOPOPOO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC