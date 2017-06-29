Opposing sides talk Indiana's court-blocked abortion law
As Planned Parenthood and the ACLU celebrate a judge's decision to block an Indiana abortion law, lawmakers and pro-life groups urge the state to fight back. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker issued a temporary injunction to block a new Indiana law that makes it harder for minors to get an abortion.
