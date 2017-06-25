Only in Indiana: the Castle

It started simply enough when Robert Logan proposed to his wife Barbara some 50 years ago and she responded, "'If you build me a castle I will marry you,' and he did." "He said I can make them so we will pour it and I will make them so we made every single block in this house," she continued.

