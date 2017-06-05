Online Public Schools in Indiana to H...

Online Public Schools in Indiana to Hold In-Person Commencement Ceremony

One hundred fifty-three students will graduate from Hoosier Academies. Eight students are graduating a year early and thirty are graduating a semester early.

Chicago, IL

