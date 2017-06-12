On their wayFor Indiana preschoolers,...

On their wayFor Indiana preschoolers, early learning has taken a...

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Journal Gazette

For Indiana preschoolers, early learning has taken a small step forward, as well as a stumbling step back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind... 12 hr nnono 2
by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent... 12 hr nnono 2
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Jun 5 Undertacker 46
Thelma Marshall Home for Children (Gary, IN) (Jan '16) Jun 5 john gilbert 8
News Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s... May 26 Hillary 12
News Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr... May 23 Yep 1
price of milk going up in indiana May 22 tercnmy 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,484 • Total comments across all topics: 281,760,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC