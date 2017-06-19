NW Indiana preserve grows by 70 acres...

NW Indiana preserve grows by 70 acres, giving it 224 acres

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

A northwestern Indiana nature preserve that includes land from a former Girl Scout camp is growing by another 70 acres. The recent acquisition by the Shirley Heinze Land Trust boosts the Meadowbrook Nature Preserve to 224 acres of protected land.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha... 41 min No doubt 1
cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind... 5 hr LESTERRRTYYY 6
News Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce... Jun 17 FILO 4
News Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ... Jun 16 nnono 1
News Pence to host Indianapolis fundraiser on Friday Jun 16 nnono 1
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Jun 14 Flowers 48
by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent... Jun 14 nnono 2
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,993 • Total comments across all topics: 281,890,904

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC