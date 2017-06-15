Northwest Indiana students focus on cyber security in camp
The program, called GenCyber, is designed to help educators develop curriculum for students to understand correct and safe online behavior, increase diversity and interest in cybersecurity and increase awareness about careers in the cybersecurity workforce. Students are being immersed in hands-on labs, game-play challenges and cyber forensics cases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|7 hr
|Flowers
|48
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|22 hr
|nnono
|2
|by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent...
|22 hr
|nnono
|2
|Thelma Marshall Home for Children (Gary, IN) (Jan '16)
|Jun 5
|john gilbert
|8
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|May 26
|Hillary
|12
|Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr...
|May 23
|Yep
|1
|price of milk going up in indiana
|May 22
|tercnmy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC