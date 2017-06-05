McLaughlin ready to lead Indiana Girls All Stars
Homestead grad and Indiana Miss Basketball Karissa McLaughlin says she is ready to be a leader as Miss Basketball of the Indiana Girls All Stars in their series with Kentucky next weekend.
