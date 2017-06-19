May Indiana Employment Report
Indiana's unemployment rate stands at 3.2 percent for May and remains lower than the national rate of 4.3 percent. The unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people as a percentage of the labor force.
