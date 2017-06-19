May Indiana Employment Report

May Indiana Employment Report

Indiana's unemployment rate stands at 3.2 percent for May and remains lower than the national rate of 4.3 percent. The unemployment rate is a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics indicator that reflects the number of unemployed people as a percentage of the labor force.

