Mark of Duggins: 'An anchor fixes a potentially moving object to a...
Remember the time when Vic Megenity noticed that overnight, without consultation or the involvement of elected officials, the city of New Albany's symbol had suddenly changed? Remember when Vic tried in vain to teach history to city council members who squirmed in their seats because they already knew that in a one-party cult of personality, Dear Leader makes the rules and not some old book-reading fart -- and they'd long since resigned themselves to being Yes Men for the greater good of local oligarchs? Here's a refresher course from April, 2015. By l850, New Albany became the largest and most important city in Indiana, thanks primarily to its steamboat building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NA Confidential.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha...
|Fri
|Islam is a CULT
|6
|welfare food stamp medicaid cuts??????????????
|Jun 22
|okju
|1
|Hudson found guilty of battering ISU police off...
|Jun 21
|DQ 5 buck lunch
|4
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|Jun 20
|LESTERRRTYYY
|6
|Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce...
|Jun 17
|FILO
|4
|Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ...
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
|Pence to host Indianapolis fundraiser on Friday
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC