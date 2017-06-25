Man, woman found dead with gunshot wounds on Chicago Skyway
Police say a man and woman have been found dead with gunshot wounds on the Chicago Skyway, prompting an early-morning closure of part of the expressway that connects the city with Indiana. Walter Schroeder, a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department, tells the Chicago Tribune that crews responded to reports of a shooting around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hudson found guilty of battering ISU police off...
|3 hr
|DQ 5 buck lunch
|4
|Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha...
|Tue
|Maltamon
|2
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|Tue
|LESTERRRTYYY
|6
|Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce...
|Jun 17
|FILO
|4
|Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ...
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
|Pence to host Indianapolis fundraiser on Friday
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Jun 14
|Flowers
|48
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC