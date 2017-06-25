Man, woman found dead with gunshot wo...

Man, woman found dead with gunshot wounds on Chicago Skyway

Read more: The Miami Herald

Police say a man and woman have been found dead with gunshot wounds on the Chicago Skyway, prompting an early-morning closure of part of the expressway that connects the city with Indiana. Walter Schroeder, a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department, tells the Chicago Tribune that crews responded to reports of a shooting around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

