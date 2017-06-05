Lewis and Freeman face adult charges ...

Lewis and Freeman face adult charges in Brentlinger murder case

Logan County Family Court Judge Kim Kellogg-Martin ruled Thursday that Jasmine Lewis and Tatiana Freeman, who were both 17 at the time of the murder, will be bound over to common pleas court. On May 25th, the Supreme Court ruled that the constitutional rights of older juveniles charged with certain serious crimes are not violated when they are automatically sent to trial in adult court.

