Letter: Messer not adequately representing district
U.S. Rep. Luke Messer, R-Indiana, is the elected representative of the people of Indiana's 6th District. He is failing in his representation of us.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|12 hr
|nnono
|2
|by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent...
|12 hr
|nnono
|2
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Jun 5
|Undertacker
|46
|Thelma Marshall Home for Children (Gary, IN) (Jan '16)
|Jun 5
|john gilbert
|8
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|May 26
|Hillary
|12
|Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr...
|May 23
|Yep
|1
|price of milk going up in indiana
|May 22
|tercnmy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC