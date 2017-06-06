Leap of faith needed to fight opioid ...

Leap of faith needed to fight opioid crisis

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Reporter

When the opioid epidemic led to a frightening number of overdose deaths in some counties, Indiana officials showed they could rise above ideological misgivings and take the kind of emergency action needed to address a severe problem. First, they considered giving permission for a needle exchange program on a county-by-county basis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls 20 hr Undertacker 46
Thelma Marshall Home for Children (Gary, IN) (Jan '16) Mon john gilbert 8
News Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s... May 26 Hoosier Daddy 14
News Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr... May 23 Yep 1
price of milk going up in indiana May 22 tercnmy 1
cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind... May 22 KTRYYU 1
by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent... May 22 ZOZOPOPOO 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,166 • Total comments across all topics: 281,558,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC