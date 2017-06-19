Layoffs Near At Carrier Factory 'Save...

Layoffs Near At Carrier Factory 'Saved' By Trump

Layoffs are set to begin next month at a Carrier factory in Indianapolis that made national news last year for making a deal with President Donald Trump to keep workers in Indiana. "The jobs are still leaving," Robert James, president of United Steelworkers Local 1999, told CNBC on Thursday.

