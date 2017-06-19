Layoffs Near At Carrier Factory 'Saved' By Trump
Layoffs are set to begin next month at a Carrier factory in Indianapolis that made national news last year for making a deal with President Donald Trump to keep workers in Indiana. "The jobs are still leaving," Robert James, president of United Steelworkers Local 1999, told CNBC on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha...
|15 hr
|Islam is a CULT
|6
|welfare food stamp medicaid cuts??????????????
|Thu
|okju
|1
|Hudson found guilty of battering ISU police off...
|Wed
|DQ 5 buck lunch
|4
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|Jun 20
|LESTERRRTYYY
|6
|Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce...
|Jun 17
|FILO
|4
|Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ...
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
|Pence to host Indianapolis fundraiser on Friday
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC