Lake, Hamilton counties record Indian...

Lake, Hamilton counties record Indianaa s first West Nile virus cases of 2017

7 hrs ago

Hamilton and Lake counties have recorded the first human cases of West Nile virus for the year, state health officials said Friday. They urged Hoosiers to take steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites.

Chicago, IL

