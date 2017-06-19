Juveniles held for part in Chicago playground shooting
Two Indiana teenagers are being kept in custody after being accused of taking part in a gang-related shooting in Chicago that wounded two girls attending an end-of-year school picnic. Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Emily Czerniejewski on Monday told Juvenile Justice Division judge the boys, 16 and 17, represented substantial flight risk.
