John Ervin

John Ervin

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Republic

John Retherford Ervin, 88, of Indianapolis, passed away June 15, 2017. He was born Dec. 10, 1928, in Rockcreek Township, Bartholomew County, Indiana, to the late Ernest E. and Mattie P. Retherford Ervin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce... Sat FILO 4
cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind... Sat AGAMEM-NON 4
News Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ... Fri nnono 1
News Pence to host Indianapolis fundraiser on Friday Fri nnono 1
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Jun 14 Flowers 48
by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent... Jun 14 nnono 2
Thelma Marshall Home for Children (Gary, IN) (Jan '16) Jun 5 john gilbert 8
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,850 • Total comments across all topics: 281,844,669

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC