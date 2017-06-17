John Ervin
John Retherford Ervin, 88, of Indianapolis, passed away June 15, 2017. He was born Dec. 10, 1928, in Rockcreek Township, Bartholomew County, Indiana, to the late Ernest E. and Mattie P. Retherford Ervin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce...
|Sat
|FILO
|4
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|Sat
|AGAMEM-NON
|4
|Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ...
|Fri
|nnono
|1
|Pence to host Indianapolis fundraiser on Friday
|Fri
|nnono
|1
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Jun 14
|Flowers
|48
|by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent...
|Jun 14
|nnono
|2
|Thelma Marshall Home for Children (Gary, IN) (Jan '16)
|Jun 5
|john gilbert
|8
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC