IU Announces Tuition Hike Wednesday, June 7

The Indiana University Board of Trustees has approved tuition and fee increases for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years. At IU Bloomington and Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, the university's two core campuses, resident undergraduate tuition and fee rates will increase by 1.4 percent each of the next two academic years, which is in line with the Indiana Commission for Higher Education's nonbinding tuition and mandatory fee recommendation for the state's public postsecondary institutions.

