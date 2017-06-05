IU Announces Tuition Hike Wednesday, ...

IU Announces Tuition Hike Wednesday, June 7

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WIKY-FM Evansville

The Indiana University Board of Trustees has approved tuition and fee increases for the 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years. At IU Bloomington and Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, the university's two core campuses, resident undergraduate tuition and fee rates will increase by 1.4 percent each of the next two academic years, which is in line with the Indiana Commission for Higher Education's nonbinding tuition and mandatory fee recommendation for the state's public postsecondary institutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIKY-FM Evansville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Jun 5 Undertacker 46
Thelma Marshall Home for Children (Gary, IN) (Jan '16) Jun 5 john gilbert 8
News Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s... May 26 Hoosier Daddy 14
News Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr... May 23 Yep 1
price of milk going up in indiana May 22 tercnmy 1
cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind... May 22 KTRYYU 1
by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent... May 22 ZOZOPOPOO 1
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,128 • Total comments across all topics: 281,611,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC