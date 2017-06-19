ISTEP+ testing error invalidates Rochester student math scores, IDOE says
As many as 700 students must retake an ISTEP+ math section or be left with an invalidated score following what the IDOE calls inaccurate guidance on the part of the test vendor. Students in Rochester School Corporation elementary, middle and high schools were given calculators for what turned out to be a non-calculator section of the ISTEP+ math assessment, according to The Indiana Department of Education.
