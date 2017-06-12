INDOT plans 2 J-turns; Intends to upgrade U.S. 31 at Indiana 10, Indiana 110
Posted: Monday, June 12, 2017 Article comment by: Dave Douglass Not familiar with a J turn but if it doesn't work any better than the 9A road no left turn at Plymouth, it's a waste of time and money! Please feel free to submit your comments. Submissions to this site are not automatically accepted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Rochester Sentinel.
