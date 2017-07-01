Why Indiana's tornado season started early this year Thirteen tornadoes were reported in less than 24 hours between Feb. 28 and March 1. Check out this story on jconline.com: http://on.jconline.com/2tzjzq0 Sophia Ziliotto walks past a flattened out building on the family's farm Thursday, August 25, 2016, in the 4300 block of Howard County road 1150 W east of Carrollton. Ziliotto said there are numerous animals on the farm, but all are accounted for following Wednesday's tornado.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal and Courier.