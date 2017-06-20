Indianapolis billboard denigrating Pr...

Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muhammad draws criticisms

There are 2 comments on the Daily Journal story from 15 hrs ago, titled Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muhammad draws criticisms.

According to the Pew Research Center on Religion & Public Life, those who identify as Muslim make up just under 1 percent of the U.S. population. The billboard's message is born out of that fear, and it's designed to spread that fear far and wide.

No doubt

Knoxville, TN

#1 10 hrs ago
The billboard did not mention Crazy Mo by name. These Sharia law fanatics have lost their minds.

Maltamon

Montréal-nord, Canada

#2 8 hrs ago
Even if the billboard doesn't denigrate Muhammad (pestilence & blood upon him), I do.
I spit on the Prophet Muhammed, I curse Allah, I detest Islam.
Someone should start selling toilet paper with verses from the koran on each sheet. I would buy it. And use it.

http://www.topix.com/member/profile/maltamon
