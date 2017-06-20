Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muhammad draws criticisms
According to the Pew Research Center on Religion & Public Life, those who identify as Muslim make up just under 1 percent of the U.S. population. The billboard's message is born out of that fear, and it's designed to spread that fear far and wide.
#1 10 hrs ago
The billboard did not mention Crazy Mo by name. These Sharia law fanatics have lost their minds.
Montréal-nord, Canada
#2 8 hrs ago
Even if the billboard doesn't denigrate Muhammad (pestilence & blood upon him), I do.
I spit on the Prophet Muhammed, I curse Allah, I detest Islam.
Someone should start selling toilet paper with verses from the koran on each sheet. I would buy it. And use it.
