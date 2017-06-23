Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muhammad draws criticism
According to the Pew Research Center on Religion & Public Life, those who identify as Muslim make up just under 1 percent of the U.S. population. The billboard's message is born out of that fear, and it's designed to spread that fear far and wide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha...
|7 hr
|Islam is a CULT
|6
|welfare food stamp medicaid cuts??????????????
|Thu
|okju
|1
|Hudson found guilty of battering ISU police off...
|Wed
|DQ 5 buck lunch
|4
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|Jun 20
|LESTERRRTYYY
|6
|Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce...
|Jun 17
|FILO
|4
|Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ...
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
|Pence to host Indianapolis fundraiser on Friday
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC