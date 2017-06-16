Indianaa s unemployment rate declines...

Indianaa s unemployment rate declines to 3.2 percent in May

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Tribune

The state says Indiana's unemployment rate declined to 3.2 percent in May and is below the national rate of 4.3 percent last month. The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday the state's May jobless rate compared with one of 3.6 percent in April.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Indiana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce... 3 hr nnono 1
News Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ... 3 hr nnono 1
News Pence to host Indianapolis fundraiser on Friday 3 hr nnono 1
Delphi murder of 2 teen girls Wed Flowers 48
cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind... Wed nnono 2
by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent... Wed nnono 2
Thelma Marshall Home for Children (Gary, IN) (Jan '16) Jun 5 john gilbert 8
See all Indiana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Indiana Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,333 • Total comments across all topics: 281,800,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC