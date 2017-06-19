Indiana Woman Dies After Tire Smashes Through Windshield
Police say a northeastern Indiana woman has died after a pickup truck tire went through the windshield of the SUV she was driving on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis. The pickup lost a wheel Monday morning on northbound I-465 near I-74 on the city's southeast side.
