Indiana Woman Dies After Tire Smashes Through Windshield

3 hrs ago

Police say a northeastern Indiana woman has died after a pickup truck tire went through the windshield of the SUV she was driving on Interstate 465 in Indianapolis. The pickup lost a wheel Monday morning on northbound I-465 near I-74 on the city's southeast side.

