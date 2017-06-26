Indiana universities prepare students to battle cyber crime
The Tribune-Star reports that earlier this month the National Security Agency and the Department of Homeland Security designated Ivy Tech Community College as a National Center of Academic Excellence in its cyber defense education program. The NSA says the program's goal is to reduce vulnerability in the country's information infrastructure by promoting higher education and research in cyber defense.
