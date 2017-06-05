Indiana Statehouse black caucus to hold town hall meetings
Members of the Indiana Legislature's black caucus will host seven town hall meetings across the state this summer to seek voter feedback. The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus will have subsequent meetings on June 24 in Terre Haute, July 8 in Evansville, July 2 in South Bend, Aug. 5 in Fort Wayne on Aug. 5, Aug. 12 in Lafayette and Aug. 19 in Gary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Jun 5
|Undertacker
|46
|Thelma Marshall Home for Children (Gary, IN) (Jan '16)
|Jun 5
|john gilbert
|8
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|May 26
|Hoosier Daddy
|14
|Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr...
|May 23
|Yep
|1
|price of milk going up in indiana
|May 22
|tercnmy
|1
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|May 22
|KTRYYU
|1
|by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent...
|May 22
|ZOZOPOPOO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC