Indiana Navy veteran who survived 1985 hijacking dies
Suggs was one of dozens of passengers aboard a flight from Greece to Rome in 1985, which was hijacked by Islamic extremists. The plane was flown to Beirut, where passengers were held hostage and beaten for 17 days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Indianapolis billboard denigrating Prophet Muha...
|23 min
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Hudson found guilty of battering ISU police off...
|19 hr
|DQ 5 buck lunch
|4
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|Tue
|LESTERRRTYYY
|6
|Immigration crackdown has Hoosier farmers conce...
|Jun 17
|FILO
|4
|Police: 2 starved 5-year-old boy in Indiana as ...
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
|Pence to host Indianapolis fundraiser on Friday
|Jun 16
|nnono
|1
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Jun 14
|Flowers
|48
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC