Indiana native named to rural affairs USDA post
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced Monday that Anne Hazlett will lead the USDA's rural development agencies. Hazlett has worked on agriculture and rural issues for more than 15 years and served as an adviser to former Republican Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels.
