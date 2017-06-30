Indiana Mesothelioma Victims Center Now Urges a Power/Energy Worker...

A power worker with mesothelioma in Indiana could receive substantial financial compensation as long as they are properly represented by extremely skilled attorneys who specialize in compensation" NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 26, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Indiana Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "We are urging a current or former power or energy worker who has recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma in Indiana to call us anytime at 800-714-0303 for instant access to some of the nation's leading mesothelioma attorneys when it comes to financial compensation outcomes for their clients. Aside from Indiana's famous steel, Indiana is also a leading energy state for coal production and refining oil.

