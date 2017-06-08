Indiana libertarians hoping to revamp...

Indiana libertarians hoping to revamp state liquor laws

Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

As Indiana Democrats and Republicans get ready to study liquor laws, another party is hoping the debate will spark change heading into 2018. This weekend, the Libertarian Party in Bartholomew and Johnson counties will host a "Drink In" at Ricker's Gas Station in Columbus.

Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Chicago, IL

