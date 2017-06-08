Indiana libertarians hoping to revamp state liquor laws
As Indiana Democrats and Republicans get ready to study liquor laws, another party is hoping the debate will spark change heading into 2018. This weekend, the Libertarian Party in Bartholomew and Johnson counties will host a "Drink In" at Ricker's Gas Station in Columbus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.
Comments
Add your comments below
Indiana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Delphi murder of 2 teen girls
|Jun 5
|Undertacker
|46
|Thelma Marshall Home for Children (Gary, IN) (Jan '16)
|Jun 5
|john gilbert
|8
|Notre Dame students plan walkout during Pence s...
|May 26
|Hoosier Daddy
|14
|Jeb Bush: Teachers unions blocking education pr...
|May 23
|Yep
|1
|price of milk going up in indiana
|May 22
|tercnmy
|1
|cigarette tax to be increased next month in ind...
|May 22
|KTRYYU
|1
|by food now cuz food stamps b cut to 10 percent...
|May 22
|ZOZOPOPOO
|1
Find what you want!
Search Indiana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC