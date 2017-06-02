Indiana lawyer pleads guilty in estate misappropriation case
A suspended Indiana attorney has pleaded guilty in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds from six estates totaling more than $700,000. Stephen Schuyler was awaiting trial in Madison County Circuit Court in Anderson and The Herald Bulletin reports he entered the pleas Thursday to 15 felony counts, including theft.
